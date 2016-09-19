Learn How To Get Deep, Dark Statement Lips For Fall

Nude be gone! Go bold or go home—on your lips, that is. This season, noir lips are in. If black is too much for you, go for a deeply saturated lip that has been a favorite on the runways. For a look that can translate for the day as well as night, add a lip gloss coat over a dark burgundy or plum color. Noir is not goth, it’s seductive and sultry.

Executive Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn recommends her noir picks for a style that on-trend this season in the InStyle StyleList. Watch now!