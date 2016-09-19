Learn How To Get Deep, Dark Statement Lips For Fall

Kate Marsanico
Sep 19, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Nude be gone! Go bold or go home—on your lips, that is. This season, noir lips are in. If black is too much for you, go for a deeply saturated lip that has been a favorite on the runways. For a look that can translate for the day as well as night, add a lip gloss coat over a dark burgundy or plum color. Noir is not goth, it’s seductive and sultry.

Executive Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn recommends her noir picks for a style that on-trend this season in the InStyle StyleList. Watch now!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

