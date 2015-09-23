Lea Michele Talks Her Scream Queens Neck Brace and Texting with Emma Roberts at the Emmys

For her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance Tuesday night, Lea Michele ditched the neck brace she wears on her newly debuted show Scream Queens in favor of something a little more elegant: a plunging orange V-neck dress that left very little to the imagination. Host Kimmel joked that it was going to "require some concentration on my part."

Michele stopped by to discuss the Fox show explained that she took on her very interesting role of Hester Ulrich because she trusts Scream Queens and Glee creator Ryan Murphy whole heartedly. "When he called me and said I have this new show called, actually he didn't even tell me the name. He just said Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, neck brace. Are you in? And I'm like, 'I'm in!'"

The actress also shared that she watched the Emmys from home and that Roberts texted her the play by play of the night. Michele even sent her a text when she was presenting an award to tell her how great she looked and was amazed when Roberts responded the minute she walked off the stage!

Watch the full interview and hear about her love of cheese in the above video.

