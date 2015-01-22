Lea Michele Talks About the End of Glee and Her "Let It Go" Mishap

There's only a few episodes left of Glee, and star Lea Michele isn't quite ready to, ahem, let it go yet. The actress-singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday where she talked to host Jimmy Kimmel about her impending "full, total breakdown" about the show's end. Michele, who said that the cast has already begun to get emotional on the set, are still "in the thick of it" with practicing big musical numbers. (Michele revealed that there are just three episodes left to film.)

Michele, who wore a lovely white dress for her appearance, also talked about her big "Let It Go" rendition from the season premiere. While the star said she was "super nervous" to sing the iconic Frozen song, she got star Idina Menzel’s blessing via Twitter to tackle the tune. But, even after all that, Michele had the misfortune of accidentally choking on some of the fake snow that fell during the scene and vomiting ... for all the cast and crew to see.

Still, even with the barfing mishap, Michele turned out a great performance (the final cut is pretty flawless) and she got to wow some lucky kids who came to watch her transform into Frozen’s Elsa right before their very eyes. It's no wonder she isn't ready to say goodbye to Glee just yet.

