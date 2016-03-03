Lea Michele Completely Fan-Girled Out Over Beyoncé and Jay Z at a Basketball Game

Lea Michele recently had a fun girls' night at a L.A. Clippers basketball game with friends JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Kate Gordon, but apparently she was distracted the whole time due to a certain famous couple. On The Late Late Show on Wednesday James Corden shared an Instagram photo of Michele with her friends from the game—which she corrected as actually the "Jay Z and Beyoncé concert." Naturally, the snap (below) features the power couple in the background.

"I think there were basketball players there, but I was at the Jay Z and Beyoncé concert," Michele said. "I'm sure you understand being an actor you really try to be considerate of people in this industry and I don't really geek out over people, but there is just something that comes over you, at least with me, with Beyoncé."

Girls night! 😍 Go @laclippers !!!! 🏀 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Feb 29, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

"And I found myself being like, 'They ordered a vodka soda, They're drinking it and she just took another sip. She put on her glasses and now she took off her glasses.' My friends were like, 'What is wrong with you?' I was like, 'Don't you get it?' They're like our royalty, for me."

And Michele admitted that, of course, her new drink of choice is vodka soda.

Watch Michele talk about obsessing over Beyoncé and Jay Z in the video at top.