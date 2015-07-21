Laverne Cox on Meeting Caitlyn Jenner for the First Time

In Caitlyn Jenner’s eloquent ESPY Awards speech, she referred to Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox as a trailblazer. “First of all, I feel way too young to be a trailblazer," Cox joked on the Late Late Show Monday. “Support my delusion!”

All kidding aside, Cox is thrilled that there are different trans experiences being told so publicly. “What I think is so beautiful about this, my visibility and Caitlyn’s visibility, is that diverse representations of trans people in the media are so important,” she told host James Corden. “When I think about transitioning in my 20s as a black transgender woman who was working class and struggling to make it in New York City, it’s completely different than Caitlyn’s very public experience."

The two women recently met face to face for the first time, after speaking on the phone several times. “She’s such a sweet woman,” Cox said. “Loves her family. Just thinking about the paparazzi life that she has, I don’t want that life. ... there’s no way she could have transitioned privately and I think she’s doing it very eloquently and beautifully publically.” Click the video above to hear Cox give a preview of what to expect on Jenner’s new show, I Am Cait, premiering Sunday, July 26.

