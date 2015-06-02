Lauren Conrad Bans Body-Shaming Words from Her Website

The lifestyle guru announced Monday that words like “skinny,” “slim” and “thin” will not be used on laurenconrad.com from now on.

Show Transcript

Lauren Conrad had banned body shaming terms from her official website. The lifestyle guru announced monday that words like skinny,slim, and thin will not be sued on LaurenConrad.com from now on. Conrad said on a blog post starting this month, we'll be banning any body shaming terms from the site, and replacing them with words like... Fit, toned, and healthy. And the media is loving the initiative, calling it bold, a body revolution, and an important chance. Conrad says the arrival of swimsuit season inspired her to ban the terms. We want to make sure that the focus is on being fit as opposed to a number on the scale Everybody is created differently, but there is one exception to Conrad's new rule. The word skinny can be used to describe jeans and jeans only.

Lauren Conrad had banned body shaming terms from her official website. The lifestyle guru announced monday that words like skinny,slim, and thin will not be sued on LaurenConrad.com from now on. Conrad said on a blog post starting this month, we'll be banning any body shaming terms from the site, and replacing them with words like... Fit, toned, and healthy. And the media is loving the initiative, calling it bold, a body revolution, and an important chance. Conrad says the arrival of swimsuit season inspired her to ban the terms. We want to make sure that the focus is on being fit as opposed to a number on the scale Everybody is created differently, but there is one exception to Conrad's new rule. The word skinny can be used to describe jeans and jeans only.