Why Lauren Bush Lauren Wants You to "Follow My Lead" This Holiday Season

When Lauren Bush Lauren started FEED over nine years ago, she was on a mission to create quality handbags that would help provide meals to people around the world with each sale. Now, over 87 million meals and almost a decade later, the founder and CEO is kicking off the holiday season with a brand-new campaign that speaks to the power of what we as individuals can do to help the cause. Titled "Follow My Lead," the campaign aims to show shoppers and gift-givers how a simple purchase can have a meaningful impact around the world by providing critical nutrition for children and families who need it the most. "The holiday season is always a special time for us," Bush Lauren told InStyle.

It is for us, too. In every December issue, we highlight our "Shining Stars," the inspiring celebrities who cast a light on causes that deeply resonate with them. And so inside our latest magazine, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, you can read about Natalie Portman's crusade with Free the Children; Tony Goldwyn's dedication to Americares; John Legend's passion for LRNG + #FreeAmerica; Kate Hudson's love for World Food Program, and Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa's unrelenting support for ACRIA. For the feature, Bush Lauren sat down with each of them for intimate conversations about their passions to change lives.

As for her own charitable holiday initiatives this year, Bush Lauren teamed up with Adobe to enlist the help of creative types from various industries—from art directors to designers and writers—who competed in what was dubbed the Adobe Make It Challenge to develop the concept for the campaign. Six finalists were flown to New York City, paired up into teams of two, and given just 48 hours to conceptualize and pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges (including InStyle's own editorial director, Ariel Foxman). One team was selected to produce the winning concept. You can see the stunning images below, and go behind the scenes of the creative process, which was filmed for a docuseries, here. Follow FEED on Twitter and Facebook as more details are unveiled, then click here to shop the latest bags and accessories.

