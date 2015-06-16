The Latest Scream Queens Teaser Clip Is to Die For

It takes fear and a lot of high-pitched squeals to be dubbed the queen of screams, but the ladies of Kappa Kappa Tau are each a step closer to earning the title—thanks to a terrifying red-faced villain waiting outside their house.

In a new teaser for Scream Queens, set to non other than Charlie XCX’s “Die Tonight," we get a 30-second peek into the lives of the sorority sisters (who may be sheltering ulterior, and perhaps killer, motives). Decked in her very best pink fur shawl while sipping bubbly, Emma Roberts's Chanel, the leader of the pack and member of the in-crowd, parades through a crowded party alongside Abigail Breslin. Meanwhile the newly tapped sisters downstairs (think Lea Michele and Keke Palmer) sip drinks from red plastic cups and are subjected to pranks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the squad’s counselor, chaperones her way through the event, but it’s the last few seconds of the clip that have us counting down the days for the show’s first episode. In them we see a masked villain costumed in red leather holding a weapon outside the house, seemingly waiting to attack. Lock your doors and be sure to have 911 on speed dial—Scream Queens premieres this fall on Fox.

