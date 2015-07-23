Watch the New Empire Season 2 Teaser Trailer

It's here! Fox has gifted the world with a 30-second teaser trailer for Season 2 of its insanely addictive hit show Empire, which returns Sept. 23.

While the clip doesn't reveal much—there's no sight of guest stars Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, or Chris Rock—we do get a glimpse of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) visiting Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) behind bars, Jamal performing at a #FreeLucious concert, and rivals Anika and Cookie walking side by side through the Empire Entertainment lobby. It all goes down to a tune with the lyrics "ain't about the money, it's about the power" and other highlights include Cookie dolled up while holding a microphone inside a cage and Jamal scooting around on some sort hybrid between a Segway and a skateboard.

Watch the trailer immediately by clicking on the video above.

