Late-Night Highlight: Tom Cruise Lip-Syncs Hit Songs from His Best Movies

On the 'Tonight Show,' Tom Cruise showed off his lip-syncing skills by jamming to hit songs from 'Top Gun' and 'Risky Business.'

Show Transcript

Tom Cruise made an appearance on The Tonight Show to promote his new Mission Impossible film. But it seemed like he was more interested in reliving some of his past classics. Wait. Woah woah woah woah woah woah woah. [MUSIC] Wait wait. [APPLAUSE] That wouldn't be fair would it? No Tom, that wouldn't be fair. Not everyone has as many classic movie moments as you do. No wonder he won the battle, he's been lip syncing since 1983. But you can't have a Tom Cruise lip sync battle without flashing back so Jimmy brought Tom up for a duet to, You've Lost That Loving Feeling. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] If you'll recall, he used the same move to flirt with Charlie in Top Gun. Thankfully, his sidekick survived until the end this time. The young lady in the audience Audience they serenaded seemed a lot more embarrassed this time around. The guy she was with seemed cool with it. Who knows, maybe he'll have an awesome karaoke scene in Mission Impossible 5. I guess we'll find out when the movie is released July 31st.

