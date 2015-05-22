Late-Night Highlight: See The, Uh, Intimate Gift Heidi Klum Gave Seth Meyers

Heidi Klum loves to give gifts. So, of course, she had to send Seth Meyers a little something before her appearance on 'Late Night' Thursday.

Show Transcript

Heidi Klum loves to give gifts. So of course she had to send Seth Meyers a little something before her appearance on Late Night Thursday. Did you get my presents? What presents are we talking about? My underwear, you know I have a lingerie line and I sent you some men's underwear. Yeah, I. Are you not wearing them? As it turns out, no. Seth was not wearing them. He opted for this classy pair of days of the week undies instead. But don't worry, Heidi's thoughtful gift didn't go unused. I want you to know that I did get it and I gave it to somebody who looks Looks great in them. Yeah, who? My cue card guy Wally. Work those boxer briefs Wally, you deserve them more than Seth anyway. Heidi's branded line of men's undies called HK Man is apparently selling pretty well so far. And because she was the Victoria's Secret angel for well, ever. She knows a thing or two about lingerie for both guys and girls. Her advice for gentlemen about their unmentionables. She told Women's Wear Daily, I like it when there's a surprise. When they take off their pants, a woman wants to see some color, not just basic white. You heard it here first guys, Heidi Klum hates plain white boxers. Seth Myers.

