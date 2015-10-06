You Need to Watch Julianne Moore and John Stamos's Taylor Swift Soap Opera, Stat

Julianne Moore and John Stamos returned to their soap opera roots on Monday's The Late Late Show—with a little help from Taylor Swift.

The stars, who both got their starts on soaps, and host James Corden acted out a scene from the fake The Bold and the Lyrical and did so hilariously by using dialogue entirely made up of Taylor Swift song lyrics.

The scene starts with Moore asking where a leather jacket and black wig clad Cordon had been, to which he replied, "I keep cruisin'. Can't stop, won't stop moving."

Moore then asks, "Baby, is something wrong? Cause I'm only up when you're knocked down." Stamos eventually enters the picture and suggests that it feels like a "perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes because I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22."

Earlier on the show Moore said that one of the toughest parts about working on a soap opera is the language, because an entire plot line often gets revealed in a single line. It sounds like daytime TV could use a hand from Swift and 1989!

Watch Stamos and Moore's hilarious full scene from The Bold and the Lyrical​ here: