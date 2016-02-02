The Late Alan Rickman Relays an Ominous Message in New Alice Through the Looking Glass Teaser

Alan Rickman may be gone, but his legacy lives on. Yesterday, Disney released a new teaser for Alice Through the Looking Glass, and the 30-second trailer features the late actor's voice in the role of the Blue Caterpillar.

The clip begins with his character relaying ominous news: "You’ve been gone too long, Alice," he says, while the sound of a ticking clock reverberates in the background. "There are matters which might benefit from your attention. Friends cannot be neglected. Hurry." From there we see Alice decide to return to Wonderland in order to rescue the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp), where she reunites with a few of our favorite characters like the White Queen​ (Anne Hathaway) and the White Rabbit (Michael Sheen).

Watch the clip above to listen to Rickman for yourself, and catch Alice Through the Looking Glass in theaters May 27.