Lancôme’s New Campaign Will Have You Flaunting Your Age to the World

“Age is just a number,” might be a common refrain—but sadly most of the time we feel it isn't true. For the first time ever, Lancôme has united the gorgeous Lily Collins, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penelope Cruz for its Génifique All Stars Campaign. The campaign is inspired by the brand’s Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate (below) ($135 for 2.5 oz., lancome-usa.com) a formula that combines to target your youth, leaving radiant, luminous skin for women of all ages.

The campaign passionately encourages women to #LoveYourAge by pronouncing it loud and clear to the world (just as the stunning ambassadresses did in the video above) via their digital platform. Simply answer a few questions and upload your photo to join this touching movement. After all, age is just a number. Click play on the video above to watch this inspirational campaign in full.

