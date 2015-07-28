Lady Gaga's Shiseido Campaign Video Will Give You Beauty Inspo for Days

Who knew so much makeup inspiration could be showcased in just 30 seconds? For her first video campaign with Shiseido, Lady Gaga works a series of dynamic looks, ranging from "no-makeup makeup" to tassel-adorned eyebrows, and just about everything in between.

Appropriately, the message behind her campaign is a resounding cry encouraging viewers to be themselves. "Only you know what your beauty is," she says in the ad. "Don't let anyone tell you what makes you beautiful." Would you expect anything less from Mother Monster? Get ready to screenshot just about every look for your beauty inspo board on Pinterest, and click play on the video above to see Gaga's ad in full.

