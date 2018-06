Watch her moving speech from the 2016 Golden Globes.

I feel like Cher and the John Patrick Stanley film Moonstruck right now. It's like one of the greatest moments of my life. I have to thank Ryan Murphy. You're just a wonderful human being and [APPLAUSE] You have believed in me so much and been such a good friend to me. Thank you to my wonderful cast, I love you guys so much you're my family forever. [BLANK_AUDIO]

