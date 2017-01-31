Lady Gaga's Tiffany & Co. Super Bowl Commercial Defines Glam—Watch 

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner is putting the lady in Lady Gaga.

The 30-year-old pop star has officially signed on as the new face of storied New York jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Photographed by David Sims in an elegant, stunning black-and-white portfolio, Gaga stars in a new campaign that centers around Tiffany HardWear, a collection set to debut in the spring.

Gaga’s campaign is particularly noteworthy because the jewelry company—which launched its first celebrity campaign with Elle Fanning and Lupita Nyong’o just last year—is set to run its first-ever Super Bowl commercial for it. In the ad, the N.Y.C.-born and -bred artist discusses her relationship to the iconic brand and why she’s in love with the new collection. The 60-second clip will air during Super Bowl LI, which takes place this Sunday, Feb. 5, at Houston's NRG Stadium.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best and that it is where the magic happens. The brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times,” Gaga says in a statement. “To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry.”

Speaking of the jewels themselves, the new Tiffany HardWear collection sounds like it’s one worth saving up for. With pieces set to become available in stores April 28 and online on May 2, it includes necklaces, pendants, rings, and earrings inspired by a unisex bracelet created in 1971.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Been Planning Her Super Bowl Performance Since Age 4

Tiffany & Co. actually has a longstanding involvement with the Super Bowl: The reigning NFL team takes home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which the house has handcrafted for each of the past 50 years.

Will Gaga wear Tiffany jewels on the main stage Sunday? We’re keeping our eyes peeled. Watch the sneak peek of the commercial above.