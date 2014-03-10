Real Time Fashion: Lacquer Up With an Orange Lip

InStyle Staff
Mar 10, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

Need an alternative to a red-lip? For spring, designers like DKNY, Prabal Gurung, and Rag & Bone debuted a fresh orange lip on the runway where it certainly made a statement -- and a few new fans, including InStyle‘s Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield. "There is definitely an orange lipstick for every skin tone," she says in the video above. "Typically, the darker your skin, the brighter you can go, but it's really all about trial and error."

For tips on how you can wear an orange hue, watch the full video where Barfield breaks down the look and gives step-by-step instructions on how to apply the bright shade. "I think an orange lip is much less intimating than a red lip, it's not as harsh and it's bright so it's really cheerful and it puts anyone in a good mood." You can also shop a few of Barfield's suggested items — like Bite Beauty's Matte créme lip crayon ($24) and Maybelline's lipcolor ($8)—just by clicking over to 20th.instyle.com.

[MUSIC] A good alternative to a red lip this season is orange. I think typically when a woman wants to do a bold lip, she'll do a red lip, because it is classic, it's undeniably sexy, but there's something so fresh about orange for spring. [MUSIC] We saw a dark reddish-orange at DKNY and [UNKNOWN] and that [UNKNOWN] there was a matte neon-orange. There's definitely an orange lipstick for every skin tone. Typically the darker your skin the brighter you can go. But it's really all about trial and error. If you want a really bold intense shade of orange, you can really go for it and swipe the lipstick on straight from the tube and layer it until you're satisfied. And you can blot in between. But if you something a little bit more subtle you can apply one coat, and really bloat it down and that will look more like a lip stain. To finish the look you can use lip liner to really clean up the edges of your lips. And depending on your preference you can use a nude lip pencil, or you can use an orange lip pencil. Make up artists recommend both ways, it's really up to you. I think an orange lip is much less intimidating than a red lip. It's not as harsh and it's bright, so it's really cheerful and it really puts anyone in a good mood. [MUSIC]

