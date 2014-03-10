Real Time Fashion: Lacquer Up With an Orange Lip

Need an alternative to a red-lip? For spring, designers like DKNY, Prabal Gurung, and Rag & Bone debuted a fresh orange lip on the runway where it certainly made a statement -- and a few new fans, including InStyle‘s Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield. "There is definitely an orange lipstick for every skin tone," she says in the video above. "Typically, the darker your skin, the brighter you can go, but it's really all about trial and error."

For tips on how you can wear an orange hue, watch the full video where Barfield breaks down the look and gives step-by-step instructions on how to apply the bright shade. "I think an orange lip is much less intimating than a red lip, it's not as harsh and it's bright so it's really cheerful and it puts anyone in a good mood." You can also shop a few of Barfield's suggested items — like Bite Beauty's Matte créme lip crayon ($24) and Maybelline's lipcolor ($8)—just by clicking over to 20th.instyle.com.

