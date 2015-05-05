La Roche-Posay's Skinchecker Campaign Is the Cutest Reminder Ever to Wear Your Sunscreen

We're sure that every Dalmatian puppy and member of the La Roche-Posay team will agree—spots are more harmful to some than they are for others. To launch Skinchecker, the brand's latest initiative in preventing skin cancer and promoting sun safety, they shot an adorable video of Dalmatian dogs checking out each other's spots as a reminder to do the same for your own loved ones, as well as to wear sun protection, and to see a professional regularly.

"With the launch of Skinchecker, we are urging the public to take a closer look at themselves and the ones they love," says La Roche-Posay Vice President Angela Bennett. "Skin cancer is the only type of cancer visible to the naked eye, and if diagnosed early enough, 90% of melanoma cases can be treated effectively."

The brand is asking people around the world to sign up as Skincheckers, and on the brand's website, you'll find a handy guide to determining whether or not a mole should be cause for concern. Starting today, every time the video gets shared, La Roche-Posay will make a donation to the Melanoma Research Alliance--meaning that it is possible for a cute one-minute puppy clip to improve your mood and the world at the same time. Head over to laroche-posay.us to get more information on the Skinchecker campaign, and click play above to watch the adorable ad in full.

