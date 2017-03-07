La La Land Is Becoming a Live Concert Show That'll Tour the World

Still can't get enough La La Land? While the award season hype — that awkward Oscars best picture mix-up included — has finally died down, we'll always have a soft spot for the cinematic musical. Now the makers behind the magic are gifting us an exciting La La Land live makeover that'll keep us dancing and dreaming to the thrilling soundtrack for many months to come.

La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration will take fans on a live experience of the music behind the film, Lionsgate announced on Monday.

The concert series, which begins May 26, will make its debut at the Hollywood Bowl and feature original instrumental and vocal tracks that will be performed by a large orchestra, choir, and jazz group, all conducted by the movie's Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

With best original score and best original song ("City of Stars") Oscars among its six Academy Award wins, the movie's transformation into a live concert seems natural. And while we might not see Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing and dancing their way through Los Angeles, we're definitely in for a treat with a themed show that has a suggested "vintage Hollywood-inspired" dress code and fireworks.

The show kicks off in Los Angeles on May 26 and 27 (Friday and Saturday) and will then make its way to a slew of other cities like San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and San Antonio. The musical extravaganza will also debut abroad in the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, and more locations are to be announced.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Steals the Scene as Emma Stone in La La Land Spoof

Tickets for the L.A. shows go on sale on Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. ET via ticketmaster.com and the Hollywood Bowl box office.