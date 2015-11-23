Kylie Jenner Reveals the Products That Keep Her Skin and Eyebrows Looking Flawless 

Kylie Jenner may be known for her signature pout, but her makeup skills extend far beyond lip liner. The reality star revealed what she uses to keep her skin and eyebrows looking flawless in her latest post for her website, and we're taking notes.

Taking a cue from the multi-masking trend, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner revealed that she uses all different kinds of moisturizers to keep her skin flawless. While she didn't name a specific go-to product, we know that she's a fan of La Mer's iconic Creme de La Mer ($170; cremedelamer.com).

For her brows, Jenner gets a bit more specific, sharing that she uses Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in soft brown ($21; amazon.com). In the video she demonstrates how she uses the products and shares a tip: "If you ever color them too dark, don't fear, brush them through."

Lastly, she showed off the foundation brush she swears by. "I love this brush. It's from Tarte ($28; sephora.com). It's a blending brush. I use it for my foundation. It's pretty bomb." Watch the clip above and head to her website thekyliejenner.com to watch the full video.