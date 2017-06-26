Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite TSA-Approved Beauty Products for Travel

Kylie Jenner frequently travels the world promoting her lip kit empire, so who better to ask for travel tips?

The makeup mogul revealed exactly which travel products she prefers on her app, and some of her essentials are pretty low-maintenance.

"Packing for a trip can be stressful, especially when it comes to organizing all your beauty products," she wrote. "That's why travel-size items are the best! Not only are they easier to fit in your bag, but they're also TSA-friendly. So many of my favorite products come in cute mini versions."

Cute? Yes. Too precious? Not necessarily.

Jenner's list of favorites includes products that fall into the price range of $8 to $32, which gives you options.

Take a look below at the Jenner-approved beauty products that will help you take your travel game to the next level.

1. Moroccanoil Hydrating Trio ($32)

2. Beautyblender blendercleanser solid ($16)

3. Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo Travel Size 1.4 oz ($20)

4. KIEHL'S Ultra Facial Travel Cleanser ($10)

5. Evian Mineral Water Spray Duo To Go ($15)

6. Sephora Far & Away Silicone Travel Tube ($8)

7. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 Travel Size, 1 oz ($24)

Now, if only we could fit each of Kylie's new, vacation-inspired products into our carry-on as well! 

