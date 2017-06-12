Kylie Jenner Wants You to Get to Know the Real Her

Kylie Jenner may be a reality star, but that doesn't mean she feels she's gotten her story across.

The makeup mogel is branching out in her upcoming E! series Life of Kylie, and in the newest trailer for the series, she talks about putting her real self out there.

“For so long, I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world,” she said. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you."

Jenner has spoken up before about the pressures of being in the spotlight, but with her new solo series, she'll have a chance to do things on her terms.

"There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there’s who I really am. That’s who I want you guys to get to know," she said. "I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager and just really living my life."

We don't want to miss it either, which is why we'll be tuning in on August 6.