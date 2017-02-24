8 Times Charlotte Was Aghast at Life on Sex and the City

Isabel Jones
Feb 24, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Happy birthday to the ever-charming Kristin Davis! Today, the Sex and the City alum turns 52 years old—if you can believe it.

In honor of the actress’s memorable role as the HBO series’ loyal and easily astonished friend, we’ve gathered up the many moments from the show and the two films that left Charlotte York completely shook.

Monitor your face closely as you view the above video—you too just might be a Charlotte.

RELATED: Kristin Davis’s Changing Looks

Enjoy, SATC fans!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!