Kristin Cavallari on Designing Shoes: "It Really Is a Dream Come True"

Collaborating with a shoe and accessories brand that she's worn since childhood isn’t something that Kristin Cavallari takes for granted. As the former reality TV star explains in the above interview with PowerwomenTV, she feels connected with Chinese Laundry and was thrilled at the chance to design the Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry line. “It’s been a ton of fun and it really is a dream come true,” Cavallari says of her work. Much like the items that make up her personal wardrobe, the pieces in her collection include ballet flats with punchy detailing as well as embellished sandals, mesh-lined booties, and animal-print pumps. Watch the full interview above.

