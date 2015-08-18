Kristin Cavallari on Designing Shoes: "It Really Is a Dream Come True"

Jonathan Borge
Aug 18, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Collaborating with a shoe and accessories brand that she's worn since childhood isn’t something that Kristin Cavallari takes for granted. As the former reality TV star explains in the above interview with PowerwomenTV, she feels connected with Chinese Laundry and was thrilled at the chance to design the Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry line. “It’s been a ton of fun and it really is a dream come true,” Cavallari says of her work. Much like the items that make up her personal wardrobe, the pieces in her collection include ballet flats with punchy detailing as well as embellished sandals, mesh-lined booties, and animal-print pumps. Watch the full interview above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It's called the Capsule collection. And I've had my initial line out for a few months now, but my spring collection is coming out here in a couple of weeks. Which I'm really excited about. And I'm currently working on my fall collection as well. So it's been a ton of fun and it really is a dream come true. For me, I grew up wearing Chinese laundry so being a part of this family really is a dream come true. I love the brand and I am a huge fan of the brand, so being part of it is an amazing feeling.

