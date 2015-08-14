Kristin Cavallari Explains How She Balances Fashion-Industry Success with Family 

It’s not easy to find a proper balance between carefully crafting a career and growing a family. But thanks to entrepreneurial women like Kristin Cavallari, there are multi-hyphenate role models we can all learn from. As a former reality TV star, Cavallari isn’t the first to come to mind when thinking of fashion industry leaders. However, with Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry, her stylish line of flats, booties, platforms, and all things shoes, the talent has managed to forge a new path for herself. In an interview with PowerwomenTV, Cavallari explains why she chose to jump into the world of fashion and how she manages to both raise her family and keep a business afloat. Watch the full video above.

