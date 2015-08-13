Kristin Cavallari's Key to Success: "Keep Fighting for It"

Despite her villainous portrayal as Lauren Conrad’s arch nemesis on MTV’s his reality show Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari has since carefully repositioned her career to extend beyond TV. The actress and Hollywood personality not only launched her own line of affordable shoes with Chinese Laundry, and a lifestyle app, Kristin Cavallari Official, but is also a mother of two (with a third child on the way). So how does she balance her busy personal and professional life? “I’ve always had the mentality that if you want something you go out and make it happen,” she says in an interview with PowerwomenTV. “If you’re passionate about something you just have to keep fighting for it.” Watch the video above to see what advice for success the star has to share.

