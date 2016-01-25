Kristen Wiig's Beauty Ad for Zoolander 2 Will Make Your Entire Monday

We're probably biased, but Kristen Wiig's trailer for Zoolander 2 ranks at the top of our list for the best beauty campaigns ever. In the latest teaser, the star sings the praises of Youth Milk moisturizer as Alexanya Atoz, the spokesperson and scientist behind the House of Atoz Beauty Laboratory—while working a pretty mean updo at that.

RELATED: Watch Naomi Campbell Pour Milk All Over Herself in the Zoolander 2 Trailer

We're not completely sure where in the world these laboratories are meant to be located, but Wiig's pronounciation of "laboratory" and essential ingredients like "desert flower cactus" is nothing short of hilarious. Here's hoping that Alexanya Atoz gets ample screentime in the upcoming film. Plug in your headphones and try your hardest not to laugh out loud at your desk as you watch her trailer above.