Kristen Wiig Shares Just a Few New Ghostbusters Details with Jimmy Kimmel

The plot of the new Ghostbusters reboot starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy is being kept very hush-hush, despite some amazing on-set pictures and casting announcements that have been revealed (Bill Murray will be making a cameo!). But last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wiig did share a few details about the film—emphasis on "few."

After Kimmel showed a picture of Wiig in full costume with her co-stars McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon in front of the famous Ghostbusters car, the comedian said they had finished shooting the film. She mentioned that they would all be playing different characters from the ones in the original film and that it's set in the present day. She couldn't reveal much about the plot but shared that "We had an amazing time making it. It was so, so fun." While she doesn't get to drive the car in the film, she did get to sit in the backseat. Watch Wiig talk more about the film by clicking on the image above.

During the interview, Wiig also revealed that she was a bit of a crank caller when she was a teenager and got in trouble with the cops once. But she was pretty good about not getting grounded. Find out her amazing tip to dodge getting grounded by watching the clip below.