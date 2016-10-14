Kristen Stewart's 5 Best Red Carpet Looks of 2016

Off-duty Kristen Stewart may be known for ripped-up skinny jeans and baseball caps, but don't underestimate her red carpet prowess. Whether it's by way of Chanel mixed with streetwear or leather and lace gowns, the star knows exactly how to spin her rocker-chic sensibility when the world is watching—and always keep them coming back for more.
Her edgy-polished outfits (to little surprise) have been especially stellar this year, earning her a prime spot on our annual 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood list. Watch the video above for our 5 favorite K.Stew looks from 2016, and check out the rest of our winners here.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Kristin Stewart is fashion's sheikist rebel, and we love more her for it. Let's take a look at her top five looks. Of course Stewart would find a way to lend edge to something as simple as the plain white pocket T. Using it to ground a lady-like, Chanel tweed, pencil skirt at the Cafe Society photo call during Cannes. Stewart's interpretation of the Met Gala fashion in the age of technology theme, unapologetically punk with a very cool cutout dress courtesy of Chanel. Stewart fluttered onto the red carpet at the Personal Shopper premiere at Cannes in a white Chanel dress with delicate wing like petals on each sleeve. Another one of our favorites is the Chanel look that Kristen wore to the Cafe Society Premiere during Cannes. Ladylike and rather demure in silhouette, the see through top gives it that signature K-Stew shock factor. In one of here most sultry looks to date, Stewart upped the sex appeal for the Equal's Premiere in a black lace Johnathan Simkhai dress that was strategically covered up in all the right places [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]