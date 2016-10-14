Kristen Stewart's 5 Best Red Carpet Looks of 2016

Off-duty Kristen Stewart may be known for ripped-up skinny jeans and baseball caps, but don't underestimate her red carpet prowess. Whether it's by way of Chanel mixed with streetwear or leather and lace gowns, the star knows exactly how to spin her rocker-chic sensibility when the world is watching—and always keep them coming back for more.

Her edgy-polished outfits (to little surprise) have been especially stellar this year, earning her a prime spot on our annual 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood list. Watch the video above for our 5 favorite K.Stew looks from 2016, and check out the rest of our winners here.