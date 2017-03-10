Kristen Stewart Wanted to Shave Her Head a Long Time Ago

Let's be honest: Kristen Stewart's new blonde buzz cut is easily one of our favorite things this week. The actress is as daring and bold as they come, so the change didn't really surprise us. But Stewart revealed that she actually wanted to shave her hair off a long time on a Today show appearance on Thursday morning.

"I wanted to do this for a long time for novel sake," Stewart said. "At some point in your life, you want to be able to do that [rubs her head]." The choice was also a practical one. "I'm doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that's working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it's practical," Stewart stated. "I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head."

Stewart continued, "The director suggested it. I was like, 'That's a great idea! You should take credit for that one, and I am game. ... It feels amazing." The star showed off her cut a few hours later on Thursday night at the New York City Premiere of her new film Personal Shopper

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She was pretty in pink in the cashmere halter dress with silver embroidery from Chanel. Stewart went heavy on the eyes and accented her ensemble with Coco Crush bracelets from the brand's fine jewelry collection. This was the definition of effortless luxury.

Personal Shopper hits theaters today.