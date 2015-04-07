Kristen Stewart Fronts Chanel's New Eyewear Campaign

Chanel presented Kristen Stewart as the face of the house's spring/summer 2015 eyewear collection today, just one month after the announcement of her 11.12 handbag campaign. Shot by Karl Lagerfeld, the images portray Stewart as a gentle, artistic photographer with an in-your-face, camera-ready edge.

The photographs evoke yesteryear charm with Stewart sporting both rhinestone-trimmed, aviator-style sunglasses reminiscent of the '70s and thick-framed, cat-eye optical pieces. Yes, she's styled to look like a timeless Chanel muse, but it's her pixie cut hair—tousled to the side with seductive, rock-and-roll drama—that gives the collection's look that modern K-Stew edge.

Take a behind-the-scenes look of the photo shoot above.

