Kristen Bell Tells Ellen DeGeneres Why Her House Is “Like a Horror Movie”

Kristen Bell returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and, while there were no sloths in sight, her visit was undeniably hilarious. During Monday's episode the star, who is mom to 1-year-old Delta and 3-year-old Lincoln, described to Ellen DeGeneres how her household is “a circus, for sure.”

“Why does everyone wake up screaming? Why don’t they tell you that, like they’re going to wake up screaming for like four years,” she asked, wearing a printed ASOS skater dress ($48; asos.com). “The moment you wake up you’re in like a horror movie, because everyone in the house is screaming bloody murder.”

RELATED: See Frozen’s Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Reunite for a Good Cause

Prior to giving birth, Bell had a different idea of what waking up with a house of kids would be like. “They don’t get up and make your coffee like I kind of thought maybe they would—or at least when they get older, right?” she said.

“I don’t think that’s normal,” DeGeneres quipped. “You’re doing something wrong.”

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell Reach Ultimate BFF Status at the L.A. Premiere of The Boss

“You are supposed to chain them to the bed, right?” the actress joked. Watch the full clip above to hear Bell’s on-point impersonations of her kids, plus how that viral “Africa” video with hubby Dax Shepard really went down.