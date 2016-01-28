Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Prove They Are the Funniest Couple Ever in "Africa" Tribute Video

It's going to take a lot to drag Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard away from each other.

The famous duo released a tribute video to Toto's classic 1982 song "Africa" on YouTube yesterday, and it will make you laugh and cry at the same time. "This was our last trip before having kids. Our sole objective was to rage hard and honor Toto properly. Hope you enjoy," reads the description of the video, which they filmed during a getaway to Africa.

In the five minute short, the married couple lip-sync the hit tune in its entirety as they dance in the rain and encounter wild animals. One thing's certain: Bell and Shepard are the epitome of #couplegoals.

Watch the throwback video above, and be prepared for some serious laughs.