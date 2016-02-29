Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kanye West's Controversial Tweeting on The Ellen Show

Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and momager extraordinaire, has a thing or two to say about Kanye West's tweeting habits. Jenner's son-in-law's social media musings have been at the forefront of quite a few conversations as of late, and it turns out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't exactly pleased about it.

Jenner stopped by The Ellen Show recently, where host Ellen DeGeneres asked the question that's been on many people's minds.

"Let's talk about Kanye just briefly," DeGeneres said, to which Jenner swiftly replied, "I don't think you can ever talk about Kanye briefly." Touché, Kris.

"Kanye is tweeting like crazy, and don't you just want to say, 'Stop tweeting?'" the host asked. But Jenner, who is a pro when it comes to controversy and is definitely not one to throw a family member under the bus, had a very P.C. response. "You know there have been days when there should be a no-tweeting law," she said, joking she could ground him. Jenner went on to explain that oftentimes West's words are misconstrued, using his tweets about being in debt as an example. "What he was trying to say was, that's what he's done to spend on his clothing line over the last 15 or 20 years, whatever it's been. But it comes out not exactly the right way."

Watch the full interview above to see more of what Ellen and Kris have to say about Kanye's tweeting.