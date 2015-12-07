Kris Jenner Hits the Pool in Low-Cut One-Piece (and Pearls) in Love's Most Baffling Advent Calendar Video

Just when you think you’ve figured out Love magazine’s sexy, foolproof clickbait formula, they go and throw you a total bikini-clad curveball. After a weekend full of models and TV personalities shaking what their mother gave them, Love decided to kick your week off right this morning with one of those very moms, America’s favorite momager, Kris Jenner, and her glamorous poolside lounging apparel.

That’s right, not only is this woman responsible for giving unto the world Love's Day 1 star, Kendall Jenner, but now she’s also serving up pure, opulent advent calendar beauty in her own right. Last year, Kris had to share screen time with her supermodel daughter, wearing a very covered up blazer dress (at least compared to Kendall’s bra and underwear set) while destroying a Christmas tree. But this year Kris, 60, ditched her offspring and the stuffy duds completely in favor of a plunging black one-piece and a video that’s all matriarch, all the time.

In the one-minute short primarily consisting of mirror-image shots of water spraying into the air, Kris strikes dramatic poses to the musical stylings of Fetty Wap while floating about in her backyard pool, winks multiple times at the camera, and generally glistens in the sun like the true star she was always born to be. King Kylie better watch her back because there’s a new Trap Queen of Calabasas.

This article originally appeared on People StyleWatch. For more stories like this, visit PeopleStyleWatch.com.