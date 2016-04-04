Kit Harington Takes Lie Detector Test About Game of Thrones

Never let it be said that celebrities don’t work hard for their money.

During his appearance on this weekend’s Jonathan Ross Show, Kit Harington subjected himself to a round of questions about the next season of Game of Thrones while hooked up to a “lie detector,” able to answer only, “Yes,” “No,” and, “I know nothing.”

Using an actual electric-shock mechanism, the titular host punished Harington for every answer deemed unsuitable.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Cast Answers "Is Jon Snow Dead?" in Very Different Ways

Asked whether there’s any nudity in the next season, Harington demurred with an “I know nothing” answer, despite the fact that literally anybody in the Jonathan Ross audience could have safely answered that question in the affirmative even if they bet their life savings on it. Ross gave Harington a pass on that one, but Harington’s answer to the question “Are you dead?” was deemed less than satisfactory. Check it out above.

RELATED: Marvel's Daredevil Season 2: EW Review

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.