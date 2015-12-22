Kiss & Tell: Find Out Who Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Kissing on Watch What Happens Live

Jennifer Lawrence is a regular on the late night show circuit, but her dream finally came true when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live! Monday night, which she called "my greatest professional endeavor of my entire life." Lawrence is a huge Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules fan—she even dined at the restaurant the latter reality series takes place in—so this really was a dream come true.

The Oscar winner also clearly felt quite comfortable with host Andy Cohen, or maybe it was the Pump-tini she was drinking, as she revealed quite a lot during a game of "Plead the Fifth." In the game, the player is asked a series of questions by Cohen and has to either tell the truth or use one of her three "Plead the Fifth" options to get out of it. When asked if the rumors were true that she may have kissed her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth offscreen she said, "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?… Yeah, I have," she admitted, and then when Cohen said he'd pick Gale over Peeta any day, Lawrence responded, "I did, at one point." When a fan called in to ask about Bradley Cooper's kissing ability, she also admitted that her frequent co-star is a "fantastic kisser." Talk about kissing and telling!

So what else did the Joy star reveal in this interview? She talked a bit about her now famous ladies' night with the dream team of Adele and Emma Stone. When a caller asked what they talked about and who picked up the check Lawrence said, "Oh, god. I don't know who picked up the check. It might've been Adele. I think we would've all been like, 'Adele, you've had a pretty good week.' I'm sure we would've probably let her get it. What did we talk about? I don't know, we talk about everything but work."

Cohen also asked her about how she thinks her essay on the wage gap for Lena Dunham's newsletter Lenny was received? "I think I was heard, and I think that people started talking about it. So, you know, change comes from talk. So, I think the gap is narrowing. We're getting there. So, yes, I'm hopeful."

And her Real Housewives tagline? "If my stomach hurts too much from the night before, I will drink beer." Oh, Jennifer! Watch Lawrence discuss her extra-curricular activities with Hemsworth in the clip above.