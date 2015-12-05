Kimye: North West Has a Baby Brother

InStyle Staff
Dec 05, 2015 @ 8:17 am

Kim Kardashian West announced the birth of her son Saturday.

Two year old North West is officially a big sister. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West announced the arrival of their son Saturday morning. They haven't released a name yet, but Kardashian West and the baby are doing well, according to her website. Just a few hours before the announcement, the new mom took to Instagram to express her anticipation. She captioned a picture of her belly with, ready whenever you are. Guess the kid got the message loud and clear.

