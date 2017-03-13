Kim Kardashian West Tears Up as She Describes Paris Robbery on KUWTK

Almost six months after Kim Kardashian West was robbed of $11 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in a chilling Paris hotel room heist that rocked the Internet, the reality star is opening up about the terrifying ordeal in an emotional teaser for Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs," the sobbing star recalls to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian in the one-minute clip. "That's when I saw the gun—clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

The mom of two, who feared for her life, also revealed she had a split second as she contemplated running away and saving herself during the robbery.

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision'," a tearful Kim remembered. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it."

The social media mogul continued, "Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f—d. There's no way out."

“That’s when I saw the gun.” Kim breaks her silence about the robbery on #KUWTK next Sunday, March 19 only on E!. pic.twitter.com/sR5afijaFY — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

After the October ordeal, Kardashian West retreated from social media and canceled her global appearances for a months-long hiatus from the spotlight. However, it looks as though life is slowly going back to normal for the star.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Shares How Kim Kardashian Is Doing Now, Post-Robbery

Catch the full episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!