Kim Kardashian Shares a Photo From Her and Kanye West's First Date

Throwback photos are high on the list of our favorite things here at InStyle, especially when they involve adorable couples. Although we're used to seeing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepping out for events and date night alike, the couple didn't used to be so public. Today, Kardashian took to her website, kimkardashianwest.com, to share an old photo of the couple, and we're loving this walk down memory lane.

"I loved looking back at all of these old photos of Kanye and me. So many memories!" the expectant mom says on her site. In the video, we see Kardashian and West looking lovingly at each other during a Chanel dinner in New York City. In the pic, Kardashian is wearing a curve-hugging black-and-white colorblock dress (some things never change). "I was so nervous to go with him," she says in the video, adding that it was one of the couples first dates.

Watch the full video above.