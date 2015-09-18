Kim Kardashian Shares One of Her Favorite Memories With North in This Video

We already know that North West isn't your typical 2-year-old. The little tyke, who most recently sat front row at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy presentation during New York Fashion Week, has more than her fair share of stamps on her little passport, including one to Thailand. The Kardashian-Jenner-West clan took a trip to the Asian country when Nori was just six months old, and in the above video mom Kim Kardashian explains why it's one of her favorite memories.

"It was so much fun," the soon-to-be mother-of-two says in the clip. "I'm so glad I brought her." Watch the full video above to see what else she had to say about this sweet memory, plus the lovely snap she shared of the two from the trip.

RELATED: North West Makes It Through Kanye West's Second Yeezy Presentation Without Crying