Kim Kardashian Gives Update On Bruce Jenner

Kim Kardashian West gave viewers a brief update on stepfather Bruce Jenner Thursday on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Show Transcript

On Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kim Kardashian West gave viewers a brief update on stepfather Bruce Jenner. It's a really brave thing to come out and, you know, be so truthful. And to have all of that support, I think just meant the world to him. And our family. As you may know, Bruce recently sat down with Diane Sawyer for an interview, in which the Olympian told Sawyer, for all intents and purposes, I'm a woman. And we learned, of all the Kardashians, it appears Kim K has been the most supportive. People quotes a source close to the family who told the outlet, "They're the closest out of the Kardashians because she has been the most understanding. She's always there to listen and try to understand what he's going through." Kim went on to tell Kimmel she has offered to help Bruce with his fashion choices as he begins his transition. You have to look and feel your bet, I'm here to help you. But the reality star had one important warning for him. The only thing is, whatever you do, do not steal my glam team.

