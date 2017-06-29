Watch Kim Kardashian Do Her Own Makeup

Kim Kardashian is not the YouTube beauty guru we expected, but is the one we deserve.

In a video posted up yesterday, the star demonstrated her everyday 5-minute look, using only her KKW Beauty Contour Stick. None of us over here at InStyle HQ were lucky enough to score one the first time around—all 300,000 units sold out before we could even refresh the page, but there's definitely something to her technique. By forgoing the foundation and working solely with the matte cream highlight as a concealer, the typically intense contour all over your Instagram feed suddenly appears more fresh and natural. You can definitely master the effect using the cream contour products already in your arsenal, along with a Kabuki brush and makeup sponge.

Hit play on the video above to see her breakdown in full, and copy it with your KKW Contour Stick if you were lucky enough to pick one up.