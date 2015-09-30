Kim Kardashian Didn't Know Kanye West Wanted to Run for President  

When Kanye West announced that he'll be running for president in 2020 at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he shocked the world, and it turns out his wife Kim Kardashian was also thrown for a loop. "That was news to me," she told Ellen DeGeneres when she sat down with the talk-show host in an interview airing Sept. 30. "That wasn't a discussion in our household."

While many thought West was pranking the audience, according to Kim this isn't a joke. "He's serious," she continued. "I know if he puts his mind to something he'll do his best."

The soon-to-be mom of two reiterated that she really didn't realize that he was planning to make the announcement. "I don't know if that was planned and I just didn't know about it or if he came up with that idea just then and there." Regardless, she told DeGeneres that she's looking forward to what's to come.

One's thing for certain, if West does make it to the Oval Office the White House will never be the same. Watch the full interview above for more scoop on West's potential presidency.