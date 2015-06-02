Kim and Kanye's New Baby Name, as Chosen by Jimmy Kimmel

Joshua Lyon
Jun 02, 2015 @ 9:30 am

As quirky celebrity baby names go, North West is pretty hard to beat. But hot on the heels of news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a sibling for the famous tyke, Jimmy Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo decided to preempt the parents' selection of a name by picking one of their own via a bingo set on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Guillermo spun 12 ping pong balls that had West-appropriate first names written on them in a cage, with options like South by South, Mid, Wild Wild, Adam, and our personal favorite, Fievel Goes.

Click the video above to find out the winner! (Spoiler: It will probably never happen IRL.)

