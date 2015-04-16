Kiernan Shipka Reminisces About Mad Men’s End: "It's Very Bittersweet"

It’s the end of an era! Kiernan Shipka stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about starting Mad Men when she was just six, and her thoughts on the award-winning AMC series signing off after seven seasons.

“The first time I ever appeared as my character, I walked in with a plastic bag over my head!” the 15 year-old actress told host Jimmy Kimmel. “And I remember there was a stunt coordinator there, so it felt very official.”

Shipka was too young to watch the boozy, brilliant show back then, and she promised herself that when she turned 16 she would view all of the episodes back-to-back. But when she was 14, she found herself in a situation that we can all relate to: “I was sick, Netflix existed—and I kind of did the binge-watch thing.”

“It must be very strange to watch your home movies on Netflix,” Kimmel joked, and Shipka agreed.

“That part was funny. but I also was just like, 'Wow, this show is so great!’” The only downside? Getting recognized in public as Sally Draper instead of herself. “I get addressed as my character a lot. They’ll say, ‘Your dad is awful!’ And it really bothers me—my real dad is really not!”

When asked if she got to keep any of the beautiful period pieces featured on the show, Shipka revealed that she was given the necklace Sally wears with her “SBD” initials on them. “It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “It almost doesn’t even feel quite real because it’s not over for everyone else. [The last episode] was super emotional.”

