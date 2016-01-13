Khloé Kardashian Reveals That North West Is "Obsessed" with Saint

No sibling rivarly here! While promoting her new talk show Kocktails with Khloé on Good Morning America earlier today, Khloé Kardashian revealed some too-cute details about her niece and nephew, North and Saint West, and it will melt your heart.

According to Kardashian, North is absolutely smitten with her almost six-week-old brother. "You never know when they’re the only [child] at first and they get a new one, you never know how they’re going to act, but, North is obsessed with him," she tells GMA's Lara Stone. “North will say, 'My name is Saint!' She wants her name to be Saint now, too. It’s cute." Aww!

While the reality star didn't share anymore photos of Saint, she can confirm what we all suspect: he's adorable. "So, so cute,” she says. “[He's] just a newborn, they don’t do much at this age, but I can say he’s super cute!" Let's hope his mom Kim Kardashian will share a new picture of him soon.

She said, "He's my best friend." A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Commitment to the Gym and 40-Pound Weight Loss

Watch the full interview above to hear her speak more about her family, Lamar Odom, and her upcoming talk show.