Khloé Kardashian Gives an Update on Lamar Odom's Recovery

If there's one thing we love about Khloé Kardashian, it's that she truly cares for her family and friends. The star dropped in via FaceTime during her sister Kourtney Kardashian's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about Lamar Odom's health, and revealed that he is doing "really good" after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel back in October.

"His long term memory is great. His short term memory isn't so good, but I mean if I met someone earlier today I probably wouldn't remember either so I mean that's understandable," Khloé shared. "But he's great. He's hung out with Kourt's and Kim's kids. He loves family time. I think it makes him feel good to be around everyone too and to just be in a happy environment over obviously where he was."

Kourtney also spoke about Odom's ordeal, saying that doctors initially told them he had only four hours to live, and having to explain that to the former Lakers player has been difficult.

"And every day he'll ask me so what happened to me," Khloé continued. "Like today specifically, he was like how many tubes did I have in me again? And I'm like I don't know what's too serious to tell you, but I'm honest. I'm like well just a lot I didn't count, I don't know. But it's good that he wants to know these answers. Before he didn't want to know he wasn't ready to know. So it's great that he's at the point that he's ready to know everything happened."

Watch the full interview above, where Kourtney dishes on Justin Bieber, Scott Disick, her new app, and more.