Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About Exercising in New Khlo-Fit Video

It's no secret that exercise can be a great stress reliever. Who hasn't hit the gym after a long day at work to find themselves feeling refreshed and rejuvenated? Even Khloé Kardashian isn't immune to the therapeutic pull of a workout, a fact she makes clear in her newest post on her website, khloewithak.com.

In fact, the reality star turned author loves using exercise as a stress relief method so much (and who wouldn't with a trainer on call like Gunnar Peterson?), she even does it despite having a bad knee. "They think I wear a knee brace because Gunnar overexerts me for some reason," Khloé says in the above preview video. "But I have had three knee surgeries—reconstruction, artificial cartilage, meniscus tear, and I get it drained about every six months because I was in a car accident. So everyone comments, why do I wear a knee brace? He's actually doing physical therapy on my leg."

Talk about a trooper. Watch the preview video above, then head over to khloewithak.com to learn more about Kardashian's exercise habits.